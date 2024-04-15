Ukraine needs to stand firmly on its feet, it is critical for US - Blinken

The US should continue to support Ukraine because it is fighting for what America supports - a better life for its allies.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during the Second Black Sea Security Conference of the International Crimean Platform in Sofia.

"The international community must ensure that Ukraine stands firmly on its own two feet economically, militarily and politically," the US Secretary of State stressed.

Blinken added that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin made a mistake when he launched a full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

"He believed that Ukraine's neighbours, Europe and the West would be divided, that they would not dare to support Ukraine. Putin was wrong on all fronts. Ukraine's brave defenders, as well as its allies, have helped to recapture at least half of the territories that Russia seized at the beginning of the large-scale invasion," he said.

Read more: Speaker Johnson on helping Ukraine and Israel: We’re going to try again this week. Details of this package are being assembled right now