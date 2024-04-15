"There is plan B and plan C" - Macron on possible terrorist attacks during opening of Olympics

The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in France could be held under several scenarios if there is a threat of an attack by Islamic terrorists.

This was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with BFMTV, Censor.NET reports.

"There is a plan B and a plan C. We are preparing them in parallel. We will analyse them in real time. We have a plan for the ceremony, which will be limited to the Trocadero area and, therefore, will not cover the entire Seine," Macron said.

"Most of all, the terrorists want us to stop dreaming. They want young people to stop going to café terraces, concerts and sporting events. We are organising ourselves. There is no naivety... We are going to do our best to organise a great opening ceremony. But first of all, we will have four big ceremonies, because there will be the opening and closing ceremonies, and then the opening and closing ceremonies of the Paralympics," Macron said.

Read more: Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be at opening ceremony of Olympics in Paris - IOC

The president also apologised to local residents and reminded them that a few days before the start of the games, citizens' documents would be checked

"We want to show the best face of France," the president said.