Norway provides tools to get Patriot systems from other countries - Kuleba

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Norwegian counterpart Bart Eide to discuss the provision of air defence systems to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to Kuleba, Norwegian anti-aircraft missile systems NASAMS have proven themselves well in Ukraine during the confrontation with Russian aggression.

"And we are grateful that the Norwegian government is making more efforts to ensure that Ukraine has more of these systems. But the Norwegian government also provides tools and opportunities to obtain Patriot systems from other countries, and we have also discussed this topic in detail today," the minister said.

At the same time, Norwegian Foreign Minister Bart Eide noted that their country is currently discussing further opportunities to provide Ukraine with more Patriot systems with other partners.

"Because air defence is very important to protect the economy, energy infrastructure, population and to maintain morale. Of course, it is not enough to win with air defence alone. But it is a very important component," Eide emphasised.