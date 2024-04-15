Ukraine expects to receive at least five mine countermeasures ships from partners - Navy

Ukraine expects a total of at least 5 mine countermeasures ships to be provided by partners.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The crews have been trained and are already on duty. Last year, they received a first-level interoperability assessment with NATO countries. This year, we hope to receive the highest rating - the second level of compatibility, which will allow us to work and perform tasks, i.e. full compatibility.

As for the crews, yes, they already know their duties and work. In addition, three more ships are being prepared for transfer from the Netherlands and Belgium to Ukraine. They are currently being prepared, and the crews are starting to undergo training on them. In other words, we plan to receive at least five mine countermeasures ships in total," he said.

Watch more: Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at "Konstantin Olshansky" ship with Neptune missile - Navy. VIDEO