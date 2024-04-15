EU should be able to defend Europe on its own by building strong European backbone within NATO, - Borrell

EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that the Union needs to have its own defence industry to meet its needs.

According to him, the EU has delegated its security to the United States for too long, and in the last 30 years, after the fall of the Berlin Wall, Europe has allowed itself to "quietly disarm". Borrell noted that the EU was built around the internal market and economy, but, in his opinion, the EU cannot continue on this path.

"We have to take strategic responsibility and become capable of defending Europe on our own, building a strong European backbone within NATO," he said.

Borrell added that the EU must make this leap forward in a very short period of time.

"Not because we intend to go to war. On the contrary: we want to prevent war by having the means to reliably deter any aggressor. This does not mean creating a European army. Defence is and will remain in the foreseeable future the exclusive competence of our member states," he explained.

First and foremost, it means increasing spending at the national level, where defence spending should rise to more than 2% of GDP.

"But, more importantly, it is about joint spending to fill gaps, avoid duplication and increase interoperability. Currently, only 18% of equipment purchases by our armies are made jointly," the EU High Representative said.

Borrell said that one of the main lessons of Russia's war against Ukraine is that technological superiority is a key factor, especially in the fight against an enemy for whom life is cheap, so, he believes, the EU needs to have its own defence industry that meets its needs.

"The most promising ways to achieve this goal are: first, to change the lending policy of the European Investment Bank to allow it to invest in the defence sector, and second, to issue joint debt, as we have successfully done to counter the COVID-19 pandemic. However, these discussions between member states are at an early stage and it is very important that everyone is involved," he concluded.