HACC acquits high-ranking SBGS official Mul, who was accused of false declaration of his wife’s property

The High Anti-Corruption Court has acquitted the deputy director of a department of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in a case of allegedly declaring false information. According to media reports, it is the head of the Southern Regional Department of the Border Guard Service, Serhii Mul.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the HACC press service.

"Today, on April 15, the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court acquitted the deputy director of one of the departments of the Administration of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and found him not guilty. He was accused of committing a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the statement said.

After reviewing the case file, hearing arguments from the defense and prosecution, the panel of judges acquitted the official due to the absence of a criminal offense in his actions.

It is noted that the verdict may be appealed within thirty days from the date of its pronouncement by filing an appeal through the High Anti-Corruption Court to the HACC Appeals Chamber.

According to the UP, this is the head of the Southern Regional Department of the Border Guard Service, Serhii Mul.

What preceded it

Mul was accused of entering false information in his 2020 declaration. According to the investigation, the official did not indicate that his wife had a house and a plot of land in the suburbs of Kyiv

In January 2023, Ivanna Plantovska, a spokeswoman for the Southern Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service, got into a scandal because she boasted about her vacation abroad and glamorous life on social media. She was soon fired.

Against the backdrop of this scandal, information appeared online about possible searches of the head of the department, Serhii Mul, and the alleged discovery of millions in cash and a foreign passport.

The SBGS called these publications false and "mudslinging." Mul filed a lawsuit against the media, demanding that they refute the information and apologize to him, but lost the case.

The Anti-Corruption Court has decided to close the proceedings on the case of possible lies in the declaration of the head of the Southern Regional Department of the Border Guard Service, Serhiy Mul, from outside observers.

