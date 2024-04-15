None of us is doing enough for Ukraine, - Norwegian Foreign Minister Bart Eide

Norway is currently making every effort to improve air defence and support Ukraine’s energy system.

This was stated by Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"None of us is doing enough. We have to do more, better and think more strategically about how we can help Ukraine win and Russia lose, and how Ukraine can maintain its territory, sovereignty, independence and make independent decisions," Bart Eide said.

Read more: Norway provides tools to get Patriot systems from other countries - Kuleba

The Norwegian Foreign Minister assured that his country is doing everything possible to speed up the production of missiles for the Norwegian NASAMS air defence system and is talking to various parties to determine how Norway can be of assistance in providing more Patriot missiles to Ukraine.

Bart Eide added that he has also discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart how to maintain the integrity of the energy system, how to help repair generators, transformers and power grid systems in the near future, and how to build a more extensive and reliable energy production system.