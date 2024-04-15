Britain won’t help Ukraine shoot down drones as it did over Israel because of risk of escalation of NATO conflict with Russia, - Cameron

The British Air Force (RAF) cannot shoot down enemy drones over Ukraine, as it did over Israel, as involving NATO forces in direct conflict with Russian troops would lead to a "worrying escalation of the conflict".

This was stated by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron on LBC, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed that Royal Air Force fighters had shot down several Iranian drones that attacked Israel on Sunday.

A journalist asked Cameron why the RAF could not do the same for Ukraine.

"We've done more than any other country individually to help the Ukrainians. We have trained more than 60,000 Ukrainian servicemen, we were the first to provide them with anti-tank weapons, long-range artillery and tanks," the minister said.

Cameron warned of the risks of using British military forces for direct confrontation with Russia.

Read more: British company BAE Systems to maintain and repair L119 howitzers in Ukraine

"I think the difficulty with what you're suggesting is that if you want to avoid escalation in terms of a wider European war, I think you should avoid direct engagement of NATO forces with Russian forces. This could lead to an escalation of the situation," the British Foreign Secretary stressed.

In his opinion, it is better to support Ukraine financially, diplomatically and with weapons.

"If NATO forces come into direct conflict with Russian forces, it will be a dangerous escalation," Cameron added.

He said that the use of aircraft "is not necessarily the best way to shoot down missiles and drones, air defence systems are more effective".

Cameron added that there is a great need for Ukraine to have access to " air defence systems", in particular the Patriot system.