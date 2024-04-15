Results of Drone Coalition meeting: €3 million for FPV drones from Lithuania and 450 UAVs from Canada

At an extraordinary meeting of the Drone Coalition Steering Group held the day before, Ukraine informed its partners about the situation on the battlefield and the urgent needs to repel enemy attacks.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the meeting, it is known that:

Canada will start transferring 450 SkyRanger multi-purpose UAVs in the summer. Lithuania will allocate 3 million euros for the production of FPV drones for Ukraine. The Netherlands has confirmed its intention to contract a batch of Heidrun RQ-35 drones worth €200 million in cooperation with Denmark and Germany. Germany will provide VECTOR 211 reconnaissance drones.

"The situation on the frontline is changing every day, the enemy continues to attack civilian targets, especially energy infrastructure. We need tools for an asymmetric response. The time to discuss solutions is running out, we need it now," said Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

Latvia's Minister of Defence Andris Sprūds called on the participants to remember every day that the war is ongoing, so it is time for all participants to join the initiative, which is gaining momentum and is waiting for new countries to join.

For reference: The Drone Coalition was officially launched as part of the work of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine. The Coalition is co-led by the United Kingdom and Latvia. The Coalition has also been joined by: Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany and Sweden.