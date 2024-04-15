Air alert announced in Kyiv region and number of regions. There was missile threat (updated)

Air alerts were announced in Kyiv and a number of regions. Currently, all clear signal is given by Air Force.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the online air alert map.

Currently, the alert map is as follows:

As of 4.30 p.m., the map of alarms was as follows:

"Missile danger in areas where an alert has been announced!" the Air Force informs.

Read more: Ruscists launch missile in direction of Odesa