ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11286 visitors online
News
1 754 0

Air alert announced in Kyiv region and number of regions. There was missile threat (updated)

Air alerts were announced in Kyiv and a number of regions. Currently, all clear signal is given by Air Force.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the online air alert map.

Currently, the alert map is as follows:

відбій тривоги

As of 4.30 p.m., the map of alarms was as follows:

повітряна тривога

"Missile danger in areas where an alert has been announced!" the Air Force informs.

Read more: Ruscists launch missile in direction of Odesa

Author: 

Air forces (1406) air alert (325)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 