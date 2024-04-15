Southern defense forces eliminated 123 occupiers and destroyed 44 pieces of weapons and military equipment over past 24 hours

The southern defense forces continue to inflict fire on the enemy’s locations, firing positions and rear.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

Thus, during the day, it was confirmed that enemy has decreased by 123 occupiers and 44 units of weapons and military equipment, out of them:

14 cannons, including the Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer;

2 mortars;

23 units of armored vehicles;

2 electronic warfare stations;

1 video surveillance system "Murom-M";

2 photo-video surveillance systems.

In addition, 4 field supply points, a place for storing fuel and lubricants, and a place for storing enemy material and technical means were destroyed.