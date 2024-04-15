Biden is trying to prevent widespread conflict in Middle East, - White House

US President Joe Biden is focused on preventing Iran’s recent attack on Israel from escalating into a broader regional conflict in the Middle East.

According to Censor.NET, citing CNN, this was stated by the White House National Security Council's Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby.

"The fact that Iran has launched this unprecedented attack, which we and our Israeli partners and other partners have repelled, does not mean that we should just accept the constant escalation in the region. The president is not going to accept that, he wants to see de-escalation," he explained.

Asked if the White House believes that Israel should not retaliate against Iran, he said that it depends on the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We respect their sovereign decision-making process. We want to see a de-escalation of tensions. We don't want to see a wider war," Kirby said.

Iran's attack on Israel

On the evening of 13 April, Iran launched a massive air attack on Israel, firing drones, cruise and ballistic missiles at Israel.

More than 200 air strikes were launched. 99% of them were intercepted.

According to IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, most of the rockets were intercepted by the Arrow long-range air defence system. The rockets were mostly shot down outside Israeli airspace.

It was reported that an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with Iran's unprecedented missile and drone attack on Israel will be held on 14 April.