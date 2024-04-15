Future of Europe is being decided in Ukraine, and it depends on timely support, - Foreign Ministers of Lithuania and Netherlands

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Hanke Bruins Slot discuss support for Ukraine

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

During the meeting, the ministers stressed that "today the future of Europe is being decided in Ukraine and that our timely support is crucial."

"Ammunition, air defence systems, long-range artillery, drones - we support all measures and initiatives that will help Ukraine get the weapons it needs as soon as possible, and at the same time we must significantly increase the production of our own defence industry," Landsbergis said.

According to him, while helping Ukraine, it is necessary to maintain and further increase pressure on Russia.

"We are currently preparing the 14th package of sanctions, in which we emphasise the importance of sectoral sanctions, including a ban on imports of liquefied natural gas from Russia and a refusal to cooperate with the Russian nuclear industry. It is important that the EU countries work together and consistently to prevent sanctions evasion and circumvention," the Lithuanian minister said.

The Lithuanian foreign minister also stressed that negotiations with Ukraine on EU accession should start in June this year, and that another step towards Ukraine's rapprochement with NATO should be taken at the Alliance's summit in Washington in July.