More than 90 US congressmen call on Speaker Johnson to immediately introduce aid package for Israel and Ukraine

91 U.S. House of Representatives congressmen from both parties openly called on Speaker Mike Johnson to immediately introduce the Senate-passed bill to provide aid to Israel and Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the text of the letter was published on his official page by one of the signatories, Congressman Josh Gottheimer.

"This weekend, the Iranian regime launched hundreds of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles directly at our key democratic ally in the Middle East, Israel. Time is of the essence, and we must ensure that we get the necessary assistance to Israel and our other democratic allies who are facing threats from our adversaries around the world," the letter reads.

In this context, the letter calls on the speaker to "bring the supplemental funding package passed by the Senate to the floor for an immediate vote" when he returns to work on Monday.

The lawmakers note that the bill received overwhelming bipartisan support with 70 out of 100 votes in the Senate, and if it is introduced in the lower house on Monday, it could go to the president for signature the same evening.