Zelenskyy holds meeting of Headquarters: Most important topics are frontline and energy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a regular meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff to discuss issues related to the frontline and Ukrainian energy.

According to Censor.NET, the President wrote about this in his telegram channel.

"A report by Chief of Defence Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation on the main directions, our defence needs and our future actions. Intelligence data: Oleh Ivashchenko from the FISU and Kyrylo Budanov from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on the enemy's likely actions. A report by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov on contracts for the supply of weapons, electronic warfare systems and drones," Zelenskyy said of the meeting.

He also heard reports from representatives of the energy sector - the Ministry of Energy, Energoatom, Ukrenergo, Naftogaz - on the efforts they are making to protect systems, restore damaged generation, and reconnect consumers. And a report by Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov on the protection of critical infrastructure, especially in the frontline and border regions.

"Obviously, physical protection cannot fully protect some facilities from terrorist attacks. This can only be done by sufficiently effective air defence. We are grateful to those friends who understand this and quickly responded to our calls to support Ukraine's air defence. But the intensity of Russian attacks requires greater unity. By defending Israel, the free world has demonstrated that such unity is not only possible, but also one hundred per cent effective. The decisive actions of the allies prevented the success of terror and the loss of infrastructure and forced the aggressor to cool down. The same is possible in defending Ukraine, which, like Israel, is not a NATO member, from terror. And this does not require the activation of Article 5, only political will is enough," the Head of State summed up.

