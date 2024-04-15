Shmyhal and Icelandic Foreign Minister Gylfadottir discuss Ukraine’s integration into EU and NATO

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with Icelandic Foreign Minister Thordis Gylfadottir.

Shmyhal said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"On the way to the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings, I met with Icelandic Foreign Minister Thordis Gylfadottir. He thanked him for his assistance in establishing the International Register of Losses during the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik," the statement said.

He also said that work is underway on an international fund and commission to direct confiscated Russian assets to the needs of Ukraine.

"We discussed Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO. We appreciate Iceland's assistance in this direction.

I also thanked them for their military support, in particular for joining the Czech initiative to purchase artillery ammunition. I stressed the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defence to protect people and critical infrastructure," Shmyhal added.

The parties also discussed the implementation of the President's Peace Formula.