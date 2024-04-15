Defense Forces repel 27 Russian attacks in Bakhmut direction, 26 in Novopavlivka direction - General Staff

The seven hundred and eighty-second day of the Russian Federation’s large-scale armed aggression against our country continues. During the day, 87 combat engagements were recorded.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 15 missile and 18 air strikes, fired 29 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Uhroidy, Vozdvyzhenske in the Sumy region; Lukianytsi and Volokhivka in the Kharkiv region. More than 15 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Leonivka, Kostobobriv, Yanzhulivka in the Chernihiv region; Svesa, Popivka in the Sumy region; Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha in the Kharkiv region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka, and Pishchane in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four attacks near Terny in the Donetsk region. Artillery and mortar shelling damaged more than 10 settlements, including Makiivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Zarichne in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled 27 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. The enemy launched an air strike near the village of New York in Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 12 attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Semenivka, Umanske and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Netailove in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Pobieda, Vodiane and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 26 times. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; north of Pryiutne and southwest of Bilohiria in the Zaporizhzhia region. He conducted an air strike near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Chervone, Bilohiria, Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to force our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, he made 4 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Lvove, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Novotiahyanka in the Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 2 areas of concentration of personnel and 1 enemy control point.

Missile troops destroyed 1 artillery unit, 3 areas of concentration of personnel, and 4 enemy UAV control points.

