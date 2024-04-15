Company of "unfit for military service" young men from Ukraine leads luxurious life abroad - media. VIDEO

A group of young men from Ukraine who went abroad as unfit for military service or as volunteers lead a life of luxury during the war.

This is stated in an investigation by UP journalist Mykhailo Tkach, Censor.NET reports.

"At first glance, it may seem that this story is about luxury holidays during the war, but it is actually about mobilisation," Tkach notes.

The journalist came across this photo on Instagram, dated August 2022.

According to UP's sources in law enforcement, three of the young men of military age in this photo are unfit for military service and, accordingly, have been removed from the military register, and the fourth left with the help of the volunteer system "Shlyakh".

"After the adoption of the law on mobilisation, inequality, holidays through the Shliakh system, white tickets for the wealthy half of the country and other shameful phenomena will definitely affect our defence capability," the authors of the article emphasize.

