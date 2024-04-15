"Army of drones" eliminated 210 occupiers, 152 strongholds, 97 guns, 71 armored personnel carriers and 42 tanks in week - Fedorov. INFOGRAPHICS

From April 10 to April 15, 2024, the strike units provided by the "Army of Drones" eliminated 210 occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram of Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Guns, tanks, armored combat vehicles. Drones continue to hit Russian equipment at the front



The losses for the week are shown in the graph. Drones and technologies on the battlefield are our asymmetric response to the enemy's numerical superiority.



We are working to increase the number of drones, ground robotic platforms, electronic warfare and other innovations in the army," the statement said.

Read more: Southern defense forces eliminated 123 occupiers and destroyed 44 pieces of weapons and military equipment over past 24 hours

Read more: Soldiers of 59th Separate Mechanised Brigade stormed in on HMMWVs and drove occupiers out of Krasnohorivka’s houses. VIDEO

As can be seen from the infographic, 15 self-propelled artillery systems, 6 fuel depots and 4 MLRS were also destroyed.

It is noted that the report includes data from a company of the National Guard of Ukraine, a unit of the Security Service of Ukraine, 1 unit of the State Special Communications Service and 15 companies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Fedorov noted that the units provided video confirmation of each hit.