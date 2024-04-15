SSU: Information on appealing in absentia arrest in Russian court on behalf of Maliuk is hostile psychological operation

The Security Service of Ukraine calls on the media to perceive any statements by the Russian authorities and Russian courts regarding the arrest in absentia of SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk and the alleged appeal of the "sentence" in one of the Moscow courts on his behalf solely as a manifestation of hostile psychological operation.

This is stated in the commentary of the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Neither the SSU nor Vasyl Maliuk personally contacted any lawyers to appeal the fake decisions of Russian courts. This information is completely untrue. And the "defense", which allegedly files appeals on behalf of the SSU Head, is, accordingly, part of a discrediting campaign by the Russian Federation

All measures taken by the Security Service of Ukraine fully comply with the norms of national and international law," the SSU said.

Read more: SSU exposes 11 agent networks since beginning of 2024 - Maliuk

As reported, the Basmanny Court of Moscow chose in absentia a measure of restraint against the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk in the form of arrest.