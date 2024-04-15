Greece is not ready to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine - Prime Minister Mitsotakis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that his country is not ready to provide Ukraine with F-16 aircraft, as recently reported by the Greek media.

I would like to clarify that we are not ready to transfer F-16 aircraft to Ukraine. This information appeared in the media, but it is not true. But I would like to emphasize that we have supported and continue to support Ukraine. We made this decision at the very beginning of the invasion. Greece is a country that not only respects but also defends the principles of the international order. And it has always been on the right side of history. This is the case now when Ukraine is defending itself against the brutal Russian invasion," Mitsotakis

He noted that Greece has historically strong cultural and religious ties with Russia, but "we are strongly opposed to the Kremlin regime".

"I visited Ukraine, I was in Odesa. On Thursday, I saw President Zelenskyy in Vilnius. And I pledge to continue to support Ukraine within our capabilities, without jeopardizing our own ability to defend ourselves," Mitsotakis said.

The prime minister also noted that Greece had supplied "a significant number of 155mm shells, which is especially important as Ukraine is now facing a serious shortage of artillery".

"We are constantly looking at how we can further strengthen our military support," Mitsotakis added.

Earlier, the head of NATO's military committee, Bauer, said that Western F-16 fighters would have an impact on the development of hostilities in Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy also said that this year, the partners would provide Ukraine with 10% of the modern aircraft the country needs.

One of the final stages of training for Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 is currently underway. However, the date of the fighter jets' arrival in Ukraine should not be announced, the Ukrainian Air Force said.