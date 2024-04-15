ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11164 visitors online
News
993 18

Ukraine and Norway to sign bilateral security agreement - Foreign Minister Bart Eide

барт,ейде,еспен

Ukraine signs a bilateral security agreement with Norway.

This was stated by Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

He noted that Norway will provide Ukraine with "long-term military, political, financial and humanitarian support."

"The agreement demonstrates our clear political commitment to continue to support Ukraine, as we have done since Russia's brutal, full-scale attack more than two years ago," the Foreign Minister added.

Bart Eide clarified that the agreement would be signed and made public during Zelenskyy's next meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. But the date of this meeting has not yet been announced.

Read more: None of us is doing enough for Ukraine, - Norwegian Foreign Minister Bart Eide

Author: 

safety and security (223) Norway (149) agreement (177) Ukraine (5783)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 