Ukraine and Norway to sign bilateral security agreement - Foreign Minister Bart Eide

Ukraine signs a bilateral security agreement with Norway.

This was stated by Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

He noted that Norway will provide Ukraine with "long-term military, political, financial and humanitarian support."

"The agreement demonstrates our clear political commitment to continue to support Ukraine, as we have done since Russia's brutal, full-scale attack more than two years ago," the Foreign Minister added.

Bart Eide clarified that the agreement would be signed and made public during Zelenskyy's next meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. But the date of this meeting has not yet been announced.

Read more: None of us is doing enough for Ukraine, - Norwegian Foreign Minister Bart Eide