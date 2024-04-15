Pavlo Petrychenko, fighter of 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, died at front

Pavlo Petrychenko died in Donetsk region. He was an aerial reconnaissance officer who fought in the Kherson and Donetsk directions. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he was in charge of the Serhii Prytula Foundation. Petrychenko was the author of the online casino petition.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by his sister Maryna on Facebook.

"Today, my brother, Sergeant Pavlo Petrychenko of the 59th Brigade, was killed in Donetsk region while performing a combat mission.

Please leave our family be for a while.

The place and time of the farewell will be announced later," Maryna Petrychenko wrote.

Pavlo Petrychenko was a junior sergeant, commander of a UAV unit in the 59th Separate Mechanised Brigade. He received the Iron Cross award from Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Before the war, Pavlo was a project manager. Before the full-scale invasion, he managed projects for Serhii Prytula. During the first few months of the great war, he was involved in the Serhii Prytula Foundation.

Pavlo Petrychenko is also known for creating a petition on the president's website to restrict online casinos. It gained more than 25,000 signatures in a day, President Zelenskyy responded to it in an address, and then held a meeting on the casino problem.