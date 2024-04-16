Prosecutor of Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office Hutsulyak settled in cottage community where houses cost from UAH 18 million - media. PHOTO

Oleksandr Hutsulyak, a prosecutor in charge of environmental issues at the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, has moved into a cottage community that was the subject of a case handled by his office. The cost of houses here starts at UAH 18 million.

This is stated in an investigation by Bihus.Info, Censor.NET reports.

The case concerns the "Vitagrad" cottage community located in Khodosivka, 7 kilometres from Kyiv. In the autumn of 2021, the court seized a number of land plots, including those in "Vitagrad", due to alleged land and environmental issues. However, a year later, the same court "changed its mind" and cancelled the arrest. The court's materials contain a reference to a letter from the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to which there was insufficient evidence to suggest that environmental legislation had been violated on the plots in question.

Six months later, Oleksandr Hutsulyak, a prosecutor in charge of environmental issues at the same regional prosecutor's office, moved into the cottage community. The man moved into a two-storey cottage with an area of 180 square metres. According to the developer's resources, a house of this size here costs about 18-19 million hryvnias.

Then, in May 2023, Hutsulyak also switched to a new car - a 2022 BMW X5. Both the land under the estate and the car are registered to the prosecutor's father.

In an interview with journalists, Hutsulyak claimed that his work at the prosecutor's office had nothing to do with his move to "Vitagrad". He also claimed that the estate was not bought but built, as his father allegedly only bought the land plot: "No one bought the house, it was built. Secondly, my father's house. He bought the land and built the house accordingly."

Read more: Boiko’s wife owns apartment near Kremlin worth more than 190 million Russian rubles - media

According to Hutsulyak's declaration, almost 9 hectares in the expensive suburban village of Khodosivka cost his father less than 200,000 hryvnias. That's how much one hectare costs here today. In addition, the prosecutor said that construction of the estate began in early 2023, and he moved in in the summer of that year. However, according to LUN and Google Earth Pro aerial imagery, the house where the prosecutor lives began to be built in the autumn of 2021, and in the spring of 2022 it was already ready. In a conversation with journalists, Oleksandr Hutsulyak explained this as "magic".

The prosecutor's father, Viktor Hutsulyak, told journalists a different story. The man says that he bought the land back in 2021, but did not formalise it, but "agreed with the developer". At the same time, he allegedly did not tell his son, who eventually settled there. He allegedly started construction at the same time. The man also says that he is engaged in business and can afford it: "I am 63 years old. I can afford to buy a land plot anywhere in Ukraine."

Given the fact that Hutsulyak's father has recently also become the owner of two more apartments (in Kyiv and Irpin) and based on the value of the estates from the developer (plus the real price of land in Khodosivka), according to journalists, the prosecutor's father's official earnings in recent years would not have been enough to purchase both real estate and a new car.

See more: Family of designer of Russian kamikaze drones "Lancet" Zakharov owns real estate in elite area of London, - media. PHOTOS