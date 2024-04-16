Unfortunately, part of energy sector was not sufficiently protected, there will be appropriate conclusions - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that part of Ukraine’s energy sector was not sufficiently protected during Russian attacks.

According to Censor.NET, the president said this in his daily address.

Zelenskyy noted that at the meeting on 15 April, there was a "separate and detailed conversation about the use of electronic warfare, about the protection of critical infrastructure".

"This applies, in particular, to the energy sector - what is protected and what, unfortunately, was not protected sufficiently. There will be appropriate conclusions," the Head of State said.

The meeting also reviewed the necessary steps to restore generation and key power facilities.

There was also a report on the state of protection of critical infrastructure in areas near the frontline and in the border area.

Earlier, Maksym Shkil, founder and CEO of MS Capital Holding, said that Zelensky was constantly lied to about the construction of energy facilities and fortifications.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds meeting of Headquarters: Most important topics are frontline and energy