US aid to Ukraine: bill will be divided into 4 separate documents. Each will be voted on separately - Speaker Johnson

The US House of Representatives plans to split the Foreign Assistance bill into four separate bills supporting Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and other US national security needs. They are scheduled to be considered this week.

This was announced on Monday by the Speaker of the Lower House Mike Johnson after a closed conference of Republicans, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"There are events happening around the world that we are all watching very closely. And we know that the world is watching us to see how we respond," the Speaker of the House of Representatives said in this regard.

He noted that during a closed conference, it was decided to split the draft law with additional funding passed by the Senate in February into four separate bills.

"We will vote separately on aid to Israel, aid to Ukraine, aid to the Indo-Pacific, and another document that includes our national security priorities," the speaker said.

In this regard, he clarified that the latest draft law will include the issues of the landlord, the REPO law (confiscation of frozen Russian assets), new sanctions against Iran, and other measures.

The package of documents is expected to be officially submitted to the lower house on Tuesday, after which the standard procedures for debate and amendments will take place within 72 hours. If the process does not take too long, the lower house will be able to put the bills to a vote as early as Friday evening.

If approved, the package of documents will have to be reconsidered and voted on in the US Senate.