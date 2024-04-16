Over 30 attacks were repelled in Bakhmut sector, enemy tried to break through our defences 30 times in Novopavlivka sector - General Staff

Over the past day, 104 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 16 missile and 31 air strikes, and fired 79 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops’ positions and localities.

Shelling of Ukrainian territory

TheGeneral Staff reminds that at night, Russian occupants once again attacked Ukraine using 9 Shahed UAVs. The Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed all 9 UAVs.

Over the past day, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Ugroidy, Vozdvyzhenske in Sumy region; Lukianets, Volokhivka in Kharkiv region; New York, Berdychi, Semenivka, Krasnohorivka, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; Robotyne, Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhya region.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts subversive activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border.

Situation in the East

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 8 times in the areas of Terniv and Torske in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 33 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 15 attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Semenivka, Umanske and Pervomaiske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Pobeda, Vodiane and Urozhaine in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 30 times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 7 times near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region; north of Pryiutne and southwest of Bilohiria, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made five unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

Strikes against the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire contact line.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 13 areas of concentration of personnel, 2 anti-aircraft missile systems and 1 enemy control point.

The missile troops' units struck 2 artillery units, 4 areas of personnel concentration and 4 enemy UAV control points.