US won’t help shoot down drones over Ukraine as it did in Israel because of different threat picture - White House

The United States will not intervene in the war in Ukraine and will not shoot down air targets as it did over Israel, as these are "different conflicts" and "different threat patterns".

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby.

Asked whether the US was prepared to shoot down Iranian kamikaze drones in the same way it did in Israel during the Iranian attack, he said he knew this question would arise.

"Listen, we're talking about different conflicts, different airspace, different threat patterns," Kirby said.

Read more: Biden is trying to prevent widespread conflict in Middle East, - White House

The White House representative also noted that from the very beginning of the conflict, the President (Joe Biden - ed.) made it clear that the United States did not plan to take part in hostilities in Ukraine.

"We provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to protect its airspace. And unfortunately, today we cannot do this because we do not have the additional funding for national security that Ukraine needs," he stressed.

The best solution, Kirby added, would be to put the aid in the hands of the Israeli Defence Forces and the Ukrainian military and pass the bill that the Senate has passed.

Read more: Kirby: US House of Representatives has enough votes to pass additional aid bill for Ukraine

Earlier, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that the RAF could not shoot down enemy drones over Ukraine, as it did over Israel, as involving NATO forces in a direct conflict with Russian troops would lead to a "worrying escalation of the conflict".