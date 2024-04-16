Trypillia TPP was destroyed because Ukraine had zero missiles to defend it - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia managed to destroy the Trypillia TPP because Ukraine had completely run out of missiles to defend it amid a lack of necessary assistance from its allies.

Zelensky said this in an interview with PBS, Censor.NET reports.

"I'll give you a very simple example - at the Trypillia power station, and the electricity in the Kyiv region depends on it. There were 11 missiles flying. We destroyed the first 7, 4 destroyed Trypillia. Why? Because there were zero missiles. We have run out of all the missiles that defended Trypillia," the Head of State stressed.

He was commenting on the joint defence of Israel by its allies, who repelled an Iranian attack last weekend.

According to the President, Israel alone would not be able to defend itself against such a massive Iranian attack.

"A lot of things were involved that Ukraine lacks... This is really a demonstration of what allies are not on paper, but in the sky," Zelenskyy said, adding that Ukraine defends the sky on its own.

On 11 April, the Russian occupiers completely destroyed the Trypillia thermal power plant, which was an important supplier of electricity to Kyiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions.