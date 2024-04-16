SSU hits "Nebo-U" long-range radar complex in Russia’s Bryansk region that could have controlled sky 700 km into Ukraine - source
The Security Service of Ukraine destroyed a long-range radar system "Nebo-U" in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.
This was reported to Censor.NET by sources in law enforcement agencies.
Thus, the SSU destroyed the "Nebo-U" system. It was used by the occupiers to detect Ukrainian weapons and support bombers launching GABs at Ukrainian border settlements. Such a complex could control the sky 700 km deep into Ukraine.
The cost of such a radar is about $100 million. It was hit by 7 kamikaze drones, which put it out of action.
It should be noted that this is the second radar system to be hit by the SSU. The first "Kasta-2E2" radar was destroyed near occupied Berdiansk.
