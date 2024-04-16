China supports peace conference on Ukraine, but with Russia’s participation - Xi Jinping

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said that Beijing supports holding an international peace conference on Ukraine, but with Russia’s participation.

He said this during talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing, Censor.NET reports citing Reuters.

"The leaders of the two countries held an in-depth exchange of views on the 'Ukrainian crisis' (as the war is called in Beijing - ed.) and stated that China and Germany are committed to upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, oppose the use of nuclear weapons or attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities, and insist on the proper resolution of international food security and compliance with international humanitarian law," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Xi Jinping called on all parties to work together to restore peace as soon as possible and prevent the "conflict" from getting out of hand.

"China supports all efforts for a peaceful settlement, as well as an international peace conference recognised by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties," Xi Jinping added.

