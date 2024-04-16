Occupiers moved reserves from Lyman direction to Chasiv Yar - National Guard spokesman Muzychuk

To intensify the offensive towards Chasiv Yar, the Russian invaders redeployed some units from the Lyman direction.

This was stated by the National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk, Censor.NET reports citing Espreso.

"The situation near Chasiv Yar is dynamic. The Ukrainian Defence Forces are constantly working to hold all areas and prevent an attack from the flanks near Chasiv Yar. We observe that the enemy is transferring reserves, forces and means to this area in order to succeed and advance further along the front line. Of course, the Defence Forces are in a more favourable position. In particular, in terms of fortifications and the very location of Chasiv Yar," he said.

According to Muzychuk, the enemy will try to gain at least some victory in Chasiv Yar

"We observe a certain decrease in the enemy's assault actions in certain areas. The enemy has been transferring reserves from the Lyman direction to Chasiv Yar to intensify its offensive. This is evidence that Chasiv Yar is very important to the enemy. That is why they will try their best to get at least some victory here," he added.

