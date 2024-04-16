"Servant of people" Kopytin: Draft law on mobilisation has passed test of compliance with Constitution

The future of the draft law on mobilisation depends on the "political will" of the president.

This was stated by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, MP of the "Servant of the People" party, Ihor Kopytin, Censor.NET reports citing LIGA.net.

"The law on mobilisation has successfully passed all the procedures, having received the conclusions of the GNEU on its constitutionality, and was signed by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada," he said.

The GNEU is the Main Scientific and Expert Department of the Verkhovna Rada, which is responsible for conducting scientific expertise of draft laws.

Now, according to Kopytin, the future of the law depends on the "political will" of the president, who received the law for signature on 16 April.

"He can sign, veto or send the bill back for revision. None of these three scenarios can be ruled out," the MP explained.

