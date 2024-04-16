Zelenskyy on US loan assistance: It doesn’t matter anymore. We need to survive

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the proposal to receive assistance from the United States in the form of a loan.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in the interview with PBS.

The Head of State was asked whether Ukraine was open to the proposal to receive assistance from the United States in the form of a loan.

"It does not matter to us today. We wanted to get this money in another way last year, but today it does not matter. We need to survive, and we need to protect our people, and so it's your decision, the ball is in your court. So please, just make a decision," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: No chance to win without US help - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Proposals in Congress to provide aid to Ukraine as a loan

Earlier it was reported that the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, and the chairmen of key Republican committees dealing with national security issues are working on their own aid package for Ukraine.

One of the proposals under discussion is to treat some of the non-military aid as a loan, according to House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Mike McCaul and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

According to McCaul, the plan could also have a "generous repayment system" to help Ukraine.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes that the idea of turning part of the aid to Kyiv into a loan, expressed by the most likely Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, will help unblock the House of Representatives.

Read more: More than 90 US congressmen call on Speaker Johnson to immediately introduce aid package for Israel and Ukraine