Ruscists dropped GAB on residential building in Beryslav, 15 people were injured. PHOTO
Russian army dropped a guided aerial bomb on Beryslav, Kherson region.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, the strike hit a residential area. A provider's building, a pharmacy, a residential building and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.
"Fifteen local residents were injured. The injuries are minor, the victims received medical assistance and refused hospitalisation," the statement said.
