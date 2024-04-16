Xi Jinping named "four principles to prevent crisis in Ukraine from getting out of control"

Chinese leader Xi Jinping named four principles for resolving the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the BBC.

Chinese state media called these "four principles to prevent the crisis in Ukraine from getting out of control and restore peace."

Thus, according to Xi Jinping, countries should focus on:

- "maintaining peace and stability"

- and "refrain from seeking selfish goals",

- as well as "to cool the situation"

- and "not to add fuel to the fire".

"We must create conditions for the restoration of peace and refrain from further escalating tensions," the Chinese leader said.

He also emphasized the need to "reduce the negative impact on the global economy."

The BBC notes that the "four principles" echo last year's Beijing document, which called for a "political settlement of the conflict." According to Western observers, this will allow Russia to retain most of the seized Ukrainian territories.