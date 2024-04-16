Strikes on enterprise in Tatarstan show Ukraine’s ability to hit targets in Russia’s deep rear, - British intelligence

Following the strikes on the Shahed production facility in Russia’s Tatarstan, British intelligence believes that Ukraine is capable of hitting targets in the deep rear.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a review by the British Ministry of Defence.

"On 2 April 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a plant in Tatarstan, located about 800 miles from the Ukrainian border. The plant has been in operation since July 2023 and is known for producing Iranian Shahed drones, which Russia has used to attack Ukraine. The head of Tatarstan subsequently stated that "no one will protect us but ourselves," the report says.

As noted, this case confirms Ukraine's ability to strike deep in Russia's rear, bypass air defence systems and find objects associated with the Russian military machine.

"The comments of the head of Tatarstan most likely indicate fears of such attacks. It is likely that the Russian Ministry of Defence is trying to cover up such facilities and balances the risks to civilian facilities with the priority focus on the frontline, where Ukraine's tactics of using unmanned systems and the frequency of such attacks continue to pose problems for Russian forces," the British intelligence added.

Earlier, Russian media reported that on the morning of 2 April, a drone attacked an oil refinery complex in Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan.

The long-range drone attack on the oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk, Russia, was an operation of the DIU and the SSU. The attacked refinery is one of the five largest oil refineries in Russia.