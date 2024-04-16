Car mobilization: From whom and under what conditions vehicle can be seized

Cars can be seized for the needs of the Armed Forces from citizens who have more than one vehicle.

This is stated in the material of Ekonomichna Pravda, Censor.NET informs.

Mobilization of vehicles

Thus, during mobilization, citizens must provide buildings, structures, vehicles and other property to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations with subsequent reimbursement of the cost.

This rule is included in the current law on mobilization, which provides for the possibility of mobilizing vehicles of enterprises, organizations and citizens.

The amount of vehicles by type and brand to be mobilized for enterprises, institutions and organizations of all forms of ownership is set by local state administrations in accordance with the Mobilization Plan of Ukraine. Vehicles may be seized by the Territorial Centers for Recruitment and Social Support (TCR), the SSU or the DIU on the basis of decisions of local state administrations.

From whom and what cars can be seized

Cars can be seized for the needs of the Armed Forces from citizens who have more than one vehicle. Before that, the market value of the car must be assessed, and the one that is more suitable for defense needs will be taken away. That is, if a person has only one car, it will not be confiscated.

Fedir Venislavsky, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, explained that the new law specifies that vehicles will not be confiscated if they "are the only source of human existence."

"If there is more than one vehicle, if they can potentially be adapted to fulfill the tasks of the security and defense sector, they can be seized. But we are talking only about specific vehicles, i.e. an ordinary car is definitely not needed for the Armed Forces. We are talking about trucks that are suitable for transporting ammunition, personnel, and special equipment that can operate off-road. Therefore, I think that 90% of citizens should definitely not worry about these rules that we have clarified," Venislavskyi said.

He also explained in more detail how the algorithm should work before a car is seized: "The Armed Forces formulate what vehicles they need, then mobilization orders are formed within these needs in specific administrative units in the regions and they are registered with the TCR and can be seized. However, this does not mean that they will necessarily be withdrawn. Passenger cars are definitely not in such need.

The TCR will receive information about the vehicles owned by citizens from the authorities that keep their records (the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Service of Maritime and Inland Water Transport and Shipping).

Will cars be confiscated from evaders?

The law on mobilization includes provisions for punishing those who evade mobilization. However, there is no provision for the confiscation of cars from evaders. They will be restricted in their right to use their own vehicles. The exception is if driving is a source of income for a person, if the person has a disability of group I or II or has a child with such a disability.

Further fate of the seized car

The vehicle may not be sent to another region or outside Ukraine. That is, if a car is seized in Kyiv region, for example, it cannot be sent to Dnipropetrovs'k region - and vice versa.

It is also prohibited to transfer ownership of a vehicle, lease it out for a long-term lease, or use it as collateral. The vehicle must be returned to the owner within 30 days after the demobilization is announced. The procedure for compensation for damage to vehicles is to be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

