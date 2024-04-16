At meeting with Xi Jinping, Scholz asks China to promote "just peace" in Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing ways to achieve a just peace in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing DW.

"I would like to discuss with you how we can make a greater contribution to achieving a just peace in Ukraine," Scholz said.

During the talks with the Chinese leader, the German Chancellor said that Russia's actions are damaging the entire international order, as they violate the basic principle of the UN Charter - the principle of inviolability of national borders.

Xi instead said that China and Germany "should develop bilateral relations from a long-term and strategic perspective and work together to bring more stability and confidence to the world".

He emphasised the importance of cooperation between great powers in the face of "growing risks and challenges" and "a new era of turbulence and upheaval".

At the same time, the statement following the leaders' meeting said that China was neither a party nor a participant in the "Ukrainian crisis" and that Beijing was "promoting peace talks in its own way," Tagesschau reports.

