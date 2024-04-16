Decision to separate assault battalion of 67th SMB into separate assault military unit was made - Ground Forces of AFU

The command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has decided to separate the assault battalion of the 67th separate mechanized brigade into a separate assault military unit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are constantly working to improve the existing organizational structure, change the number of relevant military organizational structures, including their reorganization. This also applies to the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Such work is carried out taking into account the results of combat missions, analysis of the actions taken, and is aimed at increasing the sustainability of defense. The consequences of the loss of positions by one of our units and expose a flank of other brigades and battalions are considered as lost human lives and a change in the situation not in favor of the Armed Forces.

"Taking into account the above, it was decided to separate the assault battalion of the 67th separate mechanized brigade into a separate assault military unit," the statement reads.

Read more: Former soloist of Rivne Philharmonic Bohdan Solomka with call sign Pavarotti died at front. VIDEO&PHOTOS

It is emphasized that such reorganizations are ongoing and are aimed at strengthening the overall combat readiness and effectiveness of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The number and scale of such measures are not disclosed in order to prevent the enemy from being aware of the intentions and future actions of our troops.

As previously reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine command has started the process of transferring all commanders and fighters of the Right Sector Ukrainian Volunteer Corps, which formed the 67th Brigade and is its combat backbone, to other military units.