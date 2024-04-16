France invites Russia to 80th anniversary of Normandy landings, but without Putin

Russia will be invited to an event marking the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy on 6 June.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Le Figaro.

The organisers of the Mission Libération commemorative events said that the Russian dictator was not invited because of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Given the circumstances (Russia's war against Ukraine - Ed.), Putin will not be invited. Russia, however, will be invited to be represented because of its role and sacrifices among the Soviet peoples, as well as its contribution to the victory of 1945," they explained.

The invitation will be sent to the Russian diplomatic mission in France.

