SSU: Former head of occupation "Russian post office", who acted during battles for Kharkiv, sentenced to 11 years in prison

Thanks to the SSU’s evidence base, another traitor who worked for the aggressor during the occupation of part of Kharkiv region received a real prison term.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Reportedly, after the seizure of the city of Izium, she became the head of the local occupation "administration". After receiving the "appointment", she immediately began to form a new "staff" of the pseudo-institution, to which she involved her associates. The woman then held a so-called constituent assembly, during which she called on her subordinates to support the aggressor in the war against Ukraine and ensure uninterrupted postal communication with Russia. For such cooperation, she promised Russian "salaries" and loyalty from the occupiers.

The offender also organised the "confiscation" of all property of the local Ukrposhta branch and its transfer to the "balance sheet" of the occupation administration of the aggressor country.

Read more: SSU hits "Nebo-U" long-range radar complex in Russia’s Bryansk region that could have controlled sky 700 km into Ukraine - source

In addition, according to the investigation, it was on her instructions that Russian propaganda publications, in particular the Russian newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda, were forcibly distributed to local residents.

After Izyum's release, the traitor tried to hide in the district, changing her addresses. However, SSU officers tracked her down and detained her in February 2023.

Based on the SSU materials, the court found her guilty under Art. 4, 6 Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration) and sentenced her to 11 years in prison with confiscation of property and disqualification to hold positions in state and local government for 15 years.