When Iran and Russia strike, we must strike back twice as hard and not stop until they get message - Wallace

Former UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace called for a response to every Russian and Iranian strike and not to stop until they stop attacking.

"We support Israel because we share common values, oppose terrorism and respect sovereignty. But if IAF pilots help defend Israel, then we should expect Israel to help Ukraine with lethal weapons and other resources, because alliances work in both directions," Wallace said.

He added that Israel is not currently on the list of countries providing Ukraine with weapons and other equipment.

The former minister also believes that there should be a decisive response to Iran's attack.

"I've come to the conclusion that the only way to deal with Iran and Russia striking back is to strike back twice as hard and not stop until they get the message," he said.