AFU communications system functions without involvement of former deputy defense ministers - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine explained how the system of communications with the media works.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff's Facebook page.

We would like to officially inform you that interaction with the media, preparation of information messages and their dissemination are within the competence of the Public Relations Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Strategic Communications Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is responsible for planning and coordinating communication activities in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

These units are headed by colonels of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are directly subordinate to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Key positions in these units are held by military personnel," the statement said.

It is also emphasized that the issue of communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is coordinated exclusively with the narratives and communication plans of the Ministry of Defense, and is aimed at strengthening the defense capabilities of Ukraine and is carried out in the interests of fulfilling the tasks of the Armed Forces.

"The Armed Forces communications system is being developed and operates without the involvement of other persons, including former Deputy Ministers of Defense of Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

