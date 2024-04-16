Ukraine cooperates with representatives of more than 40 countries to create tribunal for Russia - Kostin

Ukraine is cooperating with representatives of more than 40 countries to establish a tribunal to bring Russia’s top officials to justice for war crimes.

This was stated by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, Censor.NET reports citing hromadske.

The Prosecutor General recalled that an international centre for the investigation of Russian crimes against Ukraine is already operating in The Hague on the basis of Eurojust. The strategy for prosecuting war crimes is being developed by 16 prosecutors from 6 countries.

"This is the first time since the Second World War. We are creating a practice that should not only ensure punishment for those who committed the crime of aggression, but also play a preventive role," Kostin said.

