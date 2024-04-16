Kostin: More than 12 thousand civilians, including 543 children, were killed in Ukraine as result of full-scale Russian aggression

As a result of Russia’s full-scale aggression in Ukraine, more than 12,000 civilians have been killed, and more than 126,000 war crimes committed by the Russian occupiers are being investigated.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said this.

"To date, more than 126,000 war crimes have been recorded. As a result of these crimes, more than 12,000 civilians died, including 543 children," the prosecutor general said.

He said that 556 suspects of war crimes have already been identified.

"Investigations against 386 people have been completed, and indictments against them have been sent to court. 105 people have already been sentenced for war crimes," the Prosecutor General said.

He drew attention to the fact that Ukraine, together with international partners, is building a network of comprehensive accountability for the aggressor's crimes.

According to Kostin, this includes national investigations, cooperation with international justice mechanisms, in particular the International Criminal Court, bilateral and multilateral cooperation with countries investigating Russia's international crimes, and compensation for damage in connection with the enemy's war crimes.

