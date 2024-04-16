AFU General Staff: 50 combat engagements were recorded over last day, enemy attacked most in Novopavlivka direction

The 783rd day of Russia’s large-scale armed aggression against our country continues. During the day, 50 combat engagements were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 43 air strikes, fired 39 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements.

The situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive and reconnaissance activities. The enemy conducted air strikes near Popivka and Vozdvyzhenska in the Sumy region. More than 15 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Liskivshchyna in the Chernihiv region; Stara Huta, Khliborob, Romashkove, Vilna Sloboda in the Sumy region.

The situation in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. He carried out air strikes near the settlements of Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka, and Pishchane in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 6 attacks near Terny, Torske, Hryhorivka in the Donetsk region and Serebrianskyo forestry in the Luhansk region. The enemy launched air strikes near Terny and Zarichne in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling, including Makiivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske in the Donetsk region.

Read more: AFU communications system functions without involvement of former deputy defense ministers - General Staff

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled 12 attacks in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Bilohorivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation. He conducted an air strike near Spirne in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled nine attacks in the areas of Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Semenivka, Netailove in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions. He also carried out air strikes near the settlements of Pervomaiske, Soloviove, Novobakhmutivka, and Oleksandropil in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Netailove in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 14 times. He also conducted air strikes in the areas of Antonivka and Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 3 times near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. He conducted an air strike near the settlement of Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Chervone, Bilohiria, Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to push our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, it carried out 5 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region. He carried out air strikes near the settlements of Beryslav, Odradokamianka and Kozatske in the Kherson region. About 20 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Lvove, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Novotiahyanka in the Kherson region.

Read more: Over 30 attacks were repelled in Bakhmut sector, enemy tried to break through our defences 30 times in Novopavlivka sector - General Staff

Strikes on the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 5 areas of concentration of personnel and 1 enemy control point. Missile units struck 1 area of enemy concentration.