IAEA Director General Grossi on situation at ZNPP: We are getting dangerously close to nuclear accident

On Monday, April 15, the UN Security Council held a special meeting on the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, during which IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the previously established safety principles at the plant had been repeatedly violated.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Voice of America.

As noted, last spring, Grossi proposed five principles that would guarantee security at the ZNPP.

These include avoiding any attacks on ZNPP; not using the station to store heavy weapons or as a base for military personnel; protecting external power sources; protecting all important structures, systems and components from attacks or sabotage; and refraining from any actions that could compromise these principles. At that time, the Security Council member states, as well as Ukraine, clearly supported these principles.

At the opening of the Security Council meeting on April 15, the IAEA Director General said that since the beginning of April, these principles have been repeatedly violated. In particular, on April 7, the IAEA mission at ZNPP confirmed a direct attack on the plant for the first time since November last year. In total, there were three drone attacks.

It is noted that the direct strike was on the top of the dome of the protective shell of the reactor building of the 6th reactor.

"Although the damage to the structure is superficial, the attack sets a very dangerous precedent for successfully targeting the reactor containment," Grossi said.

The other two attacks were carried out in the immediate vicinity of the main reactor buildings and resulted in at least one casualty.

"We are getting dangerously close to a nuclear accident. We must not let self-complacency and fortune decide what happens tomorrow. Today, we must do everything in our power to minimize the risk of an accident," he said and reminded that five principles must be followed, as they can prevent a catastrophe.

