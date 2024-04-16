Zelenskyy: NSDC to consider threat to state security due to distribution of online casinos

The National Security and Defense Council is preparing to consider the issue of threats to national security due to the distribution of online casinos.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his daily address, Censor.NET reports.

The President noted that the National Security and Defense Council is currently preparing an issue on threats to the security of our state and society due to the distribution of online casinos and the uncontrolled nature of this area.

"All opportunities in this area to manipulate people and harm the interests of society must be and will be blocked," the head of state emphasized.

Zelenskyy also remembered the author of the petition to restrict online casinos.

"It was a Ukrainian soldier, Junior Sergeant Pavlo Petrychenko, a soldier of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade. He was killed in action yesterday. My condolences to Pavlo's family and friends. The life of our entire Ukraine is made up of the lives and aspirations, will and achievements of our boys and girls like him. Many of them could not and do not imagine Ukraine without their own actions to protect it, to develop it, to strengthen it. We must all remember that Ukraine is about people who care, who really care about what happens to Ukraine," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

