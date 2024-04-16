Latvia is preparing first batch of drones for Ukraine as part of Drone Coalition
As part of the Drone Coalition, Latvia is preparing to send the first batch of drones to Ukraine. It is not reported how many drones or what type of drones will be sent in the first batch.
According to Censor.NET, citing Bloomberg, this was stated by Latvian Prime Minister Eika Siliņa.
"The drones are ready, as requested by our Ukrainian colleagues," Siliņa said after a meeting of the Latvian government.
According to her, the batch of drones will be delivered to Ukraine "in the near future."
It is also reported that Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds refused to provide details on how many drones or what type of drones will be sent in the first package.
